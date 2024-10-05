Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 29,050 shares changing hands.
Coin Hodl Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
