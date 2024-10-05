eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
