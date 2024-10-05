Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $9.84 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $694.03 million and $20.08 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00015930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

