Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZURVY

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

ZURVY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,305. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.