Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.