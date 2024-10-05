KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151,180.93

KOK (KOK) traded 129.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $540,775.86 and approximately $151,180.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,791.90 or 1.00045933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00032004 USD and is down -55.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,625.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

