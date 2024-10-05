WHY (WHY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.92 Million

WHY (WHY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. WHY has a market cap of $106.82 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHY has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One WHY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00251471 BTC.

About WHY

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000026 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $11,079,370.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.