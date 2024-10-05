ELIS Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $13,834.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,791.90 or 1.00045933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11439291 USD and is up 9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,522.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

