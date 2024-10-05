QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $159,592.70 and approximately $912.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,791.90 or 1.00045933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194784 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $900.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

