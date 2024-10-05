WINkLink Market Cap Hits $83.10 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $14.13 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008411 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $18,235,588.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

