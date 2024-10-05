PeiPei (ETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $68.54 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000017 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,505,937.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

