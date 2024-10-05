Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4.21 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $152.34 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

