PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.11 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $728.96 million and $12.11 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00251203 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 729,090,506 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 729,090,506.453213. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99987828 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,337,983.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

