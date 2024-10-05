Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $637,765.44 worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

