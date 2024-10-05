Polymesh Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.93 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $121.64 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,094,376,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,094,065,004.376862 with 894,602,420.542501 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.23414424 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,123,603.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

