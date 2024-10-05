NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054900 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

