Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

