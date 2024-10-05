Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.19 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

