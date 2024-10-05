Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $231,864.01

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $231,864.01 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000302 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,773.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

