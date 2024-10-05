Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.94 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.41). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.38), with a volume of 228,816 shares.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.50 million, a P/E ratio of 661.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.93.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 10.81 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. Schroder Japan Trust’s payout ratio is 1,282.05%.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

