Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $13.47. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 15,063 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

