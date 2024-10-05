SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as low as C$12.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.05.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

