European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.79 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 83.80 ($1.12). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 876,606 shares.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.46 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 1.05.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,369.72). Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

