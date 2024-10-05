Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.39 and traded as low as $41.32. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 36,333 shares traded.

Capgemini Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

