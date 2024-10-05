Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $8.90. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2,982 shares changing hands.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

