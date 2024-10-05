McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.35 and traded as high as C$12.62. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 16,021 shares.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$672.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0611035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.