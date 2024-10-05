FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.57. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,478 shares trading hands.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.43 million during the quarter.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.
