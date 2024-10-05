SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.41. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 39,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 57.41% and a negative net margin of 366.09%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SCYNEXIS

In related news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares in the company, valued at $695,783.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

