BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $10.72. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 17,072 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.