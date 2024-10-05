BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $10.72. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 17,072 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

