Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,299.30 ($57.51) and traded as low as GBX 3,900 ($52.17). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,925 ($52.50), with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.

Bioventix Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,146.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,292.04.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

