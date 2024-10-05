Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.86. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 394 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

