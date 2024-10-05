OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.39 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 379.60 ($5.08). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 383.80 ($5.13), with a volume of 530,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.03) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.83) to GBX 580 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group

OSB Group Stock Up 2.2 %

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.54 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,437.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.94), for a total value of £2,387.43 ($3,193.46). In other news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.94), for a total value of £2,387.43 ($3,193.46). Also, insider Henry Daubeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £76,400 ($102,193.69). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.