Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.33 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.41). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.34), with a volume of 228,590 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eurocell
Eurocell Trading Up 1.7 %
Eurocell Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
Insider Activity at Eurocell
In other news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £2,111.20 ($2,823.97). 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocell
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.