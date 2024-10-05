Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.83 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.95). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.29), with a volume of 25,233 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 655.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 638.76. The stock has a market cap of £149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,273.68 and a beta of 1.30.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.