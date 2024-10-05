Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.35 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.16). Restore shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.21), with a volume of 240,033 shares changing hands.

Restore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £328.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Restore

About Restore

In related news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($374,531.84). In other news, insider Charles Skinner bought 100,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($374,531.84). Also, insider Dan Baker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($10,955.06). 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

