BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.08 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 129.80 ($1.74). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,168,891 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £924.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,617.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.97. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.