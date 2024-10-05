Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.66. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of C$43.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.