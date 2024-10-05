Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.99 and traded as low as $180.01. Christian Dior shares last traded at $180.01, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

