Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.04 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 244.55 ($3.27). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 244.55 ($3.27), with a volume of 138,210 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 351.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.07.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

