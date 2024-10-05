Dymension Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $304.09 million and $16.74 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00251203 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,276,059 coins and its circulating supply is 207,436,581 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,247,919 with 207,368,079 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.51431289 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,701,350.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.