Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $73.80 million and $1.12 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002083 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

