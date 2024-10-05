dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.52 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $1,748.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00106808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99530686 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $18,835.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.