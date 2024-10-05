Lista DAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.80 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $60.06 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,443,362 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,462,134.19247717 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34019001 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,211,205.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

