Governance OHM (GOHM) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,832.70

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,187.70 or 0.06765713 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $8,832.70 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
