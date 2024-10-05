Omni Network (OMNI) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00014064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $120.08 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.55143491 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $28,193,486.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

