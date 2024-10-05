Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $216,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

