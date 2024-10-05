Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 66,775 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Vicor worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vicor by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

