Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 605,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.