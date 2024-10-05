InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $114.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.532 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.