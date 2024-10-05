Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 76,036 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Blue Bird worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 35.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2,177.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,801.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

