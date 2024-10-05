Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.67 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,475,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,475,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 956,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,247,814. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

